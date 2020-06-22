The YMCA of Delaware announced June 22 they are opening summer day camps.

Full- and half-day camps are for campers of all ages, preschoolers through teens, and are offered statewide at YMCA locations in Wilmington, Bear, Middletown, Newark, Dover and Rehoboth.

Camp start dates are June 15 at Brandywine Y Camp Koda and Walnut Street Y; June 22 at Brandywine Y Camp Quoowant; and June 29 at Bear-Glasgow Y Camp Cassey, Western Family Y Camp Wassaqui, Middletown Family Y Camp Silver Lake, Dover Y Camp Voyager and Sussex Y Camp Oowasis.

“We know that children and families need summer camp more than ever, and we have been working around the clock to develop plans that will ensure a healthy, safe and fun experience for our campers and staff,” said CEO Deborah Bagatta-Bowls. “We are excited to get children back to their routines, provide families support as they go back to work, and deliver that magical experience of camp where children can explore the outdoors, meet new friends, discover new interests and create memories that last a lifetime.”

In order to help keep campers and staff healthy and safe all summer long, the YMCA of Delaware will follow state requirements and have made several changes to daily operations including smaller group sizes, changes to drop-off and check-in procedures, health and temperature screenings, additional hand washing and sanitizing stations, increased cleaning and disinfecting frequency and less shared equipment.

Registration is now open and financial assistance is available.

For registration and more, visit ymcade.org/programs/summerdaycamp.