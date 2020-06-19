The Delaware Art Museum announced it will reopen on July 1.

Museum members will receive two weeks of exclusive access before opening to the general public on July 15.

To keep guests safe, plastic glass shields will be installed at the front desk and in the museum store, and transactions will be cashless, so visitors are encouraged to remember their credit cards. Guests will be required to wear face masks and practice social distancing. The Thronson Café will be closed until further notice. Maps and brochures will only be available electronically for the time being.

The museum will return to its regular operating hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays; closed Mondays and Tuesdays. The museum will be closed July 4 in honor of Independence Day.

The museum has extended its two spring exhibitions through the remainder of the year, including “Layered Abstraction: Margo Allman and Helen Mason,” on view until Jan. 17, 2021, and “Julio daCunha: Modernizing Myths,” on view until Nov. 1.

“These exhibitions examine and celebrate the artists and histories unique to the greater Wilmington area but applicable to the nation and abroad,” said Margaret Winslow, curator of contemporary art, who curates the Distinguished Artist Series. “Years in the making, these two distinguished artist shows are the result of intensive research and collaboration, and it is a joy to be able to share these three artists’ prolific careers with our audience.”

The museum is also reinstalling Hank Willis Thomas’s commissioned piece, “Black Survival Guide, or How to Live Through a Police Riot,” in Gallery 9, where it was originally exhibited as part of the Wilmington 1968 series of exhibitions in 2018.

“Two years later, we share this poignant work of art as we grapple with the emotional anxiety and the strain of the violent murders of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and many others as a result of systemic racism,” said Winslow. “Parts of this series have been on view in the contemporary gallery, but this is the first time since the Museum acquired the work that it will be on view in its entirety.”

Happy Hours will also return to the museum. The museum’s first Happy Hour on July 9 will be for museum members; the next Happy Hour on July 16 and Happy Hours thereafter will be for the general public. Thursday evening Happy Hours will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The museum has begun offering the public opportunities to engage with the building and grounds. The museum store has been offering curbside pickup since mid-May. The museum’s first drive-in movie event will take place on June 18, with a rain date of June 19.

“Our staff have worked hard to provide many virtual offerings during our three-month shutdown, including emails spotlighting our collection, musical performances, a spoken-word open mic event, artist talks, art workshops and a virtual bookstore,” said Molly Giordano, the museum’s interim executive director. “Now, with Gov. Carney easing restrictions, we are excited to return to our core mission: connecting people with art in person.”

Individuals who wish to become a member prior to the July 1 members-only opening date may do so via the museum’s website, delart.org, or by calling the museum during open hours prior to their visit. Memberships will not be processed at the front desk. Visitors can show their membership confirmation on their phones at the front desk.