New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer announced that June 19 will be a county-wide holiday in recognition of the Juneteenth celebration.

“It’s my honor to declare June 19th a holiday to recognize the Juneteenth celebration, here in New Castle County,” said Meyer. “This Friday, we join together as one county to celebrate this critical day in United States history — the announcement of the abolition of slavery in the state of Texas and the emancipation of enslaved African Americans throughout the former Confederate States of America. We must do more, and we will do more to ensure equality and equity in our society and across our county.”

County COVID-19 test sites, County Farmers Markets and CARES Act task force subcommittee meetings will still take place.