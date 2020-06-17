The Delaware State Senate reconvened at 2 p.m. June 16.

The Senate was expected to consider the first leg of an amendment to the Delaware Constitution and a bill related to video conferencing by public bodies. A pair of consent agendas also slated to be considered include four charter changes and eight other bills.

Due to ongoing public health concerns related to COVID-19, the meeting was conducted in a virtual format and broadcast online.

Legislative Hall will remain closed to the public during these proceedings.

Find the broadcast on the Delaware State Senate YouTube channel, at https://bit.ly/2Y4RO6R, or on the Delaware General Assembly website, legis.delaware.gov.