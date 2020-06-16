40-year-old Shane Sewsaud, of the Bronx, New York, charged

Delaware State Police arrested a New York man following an assault in Seaford.

At around 8:15 p.m. on Friday, June 12, troopers were dispatched to the 25000 block of Rocky Road for a domestic-related incident. According to police, 40-year-old Shane Sewsaud, of the Bronx, New York, was intoxicated and had shot his 69-year-old stepfather in the foot with a pellet gun for unknown reasons. A 60-year-old neighbor was called to the residence by the victim and Sewsaud allegedly threatened to kill him.

The injured victim was treated at a nearby hospital.

Sewsaud was taken into custody without incident and charged with second-degree assault and terroristic threatening. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $6,000 secured bond.