Meals donated to Hockessin frontline workers

State Farm agent Bill Burris of Hockessin and Kevin Barrow, owner of Prima’s Pizza and president of the Hockessin Business Association, partnered to provide lunch to frontline workers June 4. Burris bought the food, and Barrow and his staff at Prima’s prepared it for the Hockessin Post Office, Brookdale Assisted Living and Regal Heights Rehabilitation.

Their small gesture helped the people have a wonderful day, and the act of kindness and generosity was appreciated, a representative from State Farm said in a press release.

Burris described the moment when he delivered the food. “This project felt so good to do and was so well received by all of the front line heroes,” he said. “I told many of my peers we must continue to show our support. It’s a great feeling personally to see them smile when I dropped off everything.”

To help foster volunteerism, State Farm has a website where people can post community volunteers or needs at https://neighborhoodofgood.statefarm.com.

“We’re grateful for how our employees and agents are adapting to new ways of working and pulling together to support each other and our customers,” a State Farm representative said in a press release. “When faced with uncertainty we always go back to doing what we do best: helping people.”