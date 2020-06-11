Register in Clayton, Dover June 17

As farmers markets open again, Delawareans will flock to get fresh strawberries, zucchini, asparagus and more. For some seniors, markets and farm stands provide a way to get affordable produce.

Under the Delaware Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program, eligible people can get state vouchers to buy fruits, vegetables, fresh herbs and local honey. To qualify, the person must be a Delaware resident, over age 60 and have a household income of less than $1,968 per month for a single person or $2,658 for a couple.

About two dozen markets throughout the state accept Senior FMNP vouchers. Asbury Church Farmers Market in Smyrna will host a sign-up Wednesday, June 17 at the Lillian Smith Senior Center in Clayton.

People can sign up at Dover's Capital City Farmers Market in Loockerman Way Plaza, which opens June 17. To register or learn more, visit the information table or contact market manager Brynn Voshell at 302-678-8896 or brynn@downtowndoverpartnership.com.

After signing up, seniors can use those vouchers at any qualifying market throughout the summer.

Sign up

WHERE: Lillian Smith Senior Center

410 Main St., Clayton

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m

Or, visit the Capital City Farmers Market starting June 17. New hours are 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

126 W. Loockerman St. (Loockerman Way Plaza), Dover