The Indian River School District announced its schools will begin reopening some outdoor areas for public use beginning on June 15.

The guidelines for use were provided to school districts as part of the Governor’s Phase II Reopening Plan.

As outdoor areas reopen, cloth face coverings must be worn in accordance with the State of Emergency order. Individuals or teams must have hand sanitizer readily available. At all times, individuals who are not part of a household should maximize physical distance from others and remain six feet apart, and all individuals, when in public, should maximize physical distance from others.

Youth sports and other types of physical activity for children may resume at school athletic fields, provided that participants can social distance at all times during the activities — no contact between participants and/or coaches.

Participants should bring their own drinks and not use shared water fountains.

Coaches and staff, if applicable, must wear cloth face coverings in accordance with the State of Emergency order. Program coordinators should make hand sanitizer or handwashing stations readily available for employees/participants, and programs utilizing school fields must submit a district “Facility Use” form prior to the first session.

Visitors must maintain proper social distancing while walking or running on tracks.

Pickleball and tennis courts will be open to the public as long as participants maintain proper social distancing on the courts.

Spectators must also follow social distancing guidelines.

The Indian River School District appreciates in advance the community’s support, cooperation and understanding during the recent school closings related to the COVID-19 pandemic.