The Brandywine Zoo, 1001 N. Park Drive, Wilmington, reopened to visitors June 10, with limited hours and new measures to ensure the safety of guests, staff and animals.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., daily, but guests will be limited to visiting during two-hour time-frames from 10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m.

Brandywine Zoo members must register before their visit.

Non-members must purchase tickets in advance by calling 302-571-7788, ext. 213.

The zoo has been closed to visitors since mid-March due to construction and the COVIC-19 pandemic; however, staff members have continued to care for the animals and prepare for reopening.

Admission prices

Because the zoo has limited access to some experiences and an exciting new exhibit under construction, reduced off-season admission prices will apply.

Reduced admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and $3 for children ages 3 and older.

Masks, social distancing required

Adults and children ages 13 of age and older must wear a facial covering or mask over their nose and mouth in the zoo. A limited number of masks will be for sale at the zoo entrance.

Guests must also maintain at least 6 feet between themselves and those of other households.

Other safety measures

During this temporary phased opening, the zoo experience may look a little different. Zoo staff members are commitment to the well-being of guests, fellow staff members and the animals. The following enhanced protocols have been implemented until further notice:

♦ The number of guests visiting the zoo at one time will be limited.

♦ The number of visitors allowed in the Zootique gift shop at one time will be limited.

♦ A one-way path has been created throughout the zoo to limit guest contact.

♦ Hand-sanitizing stations are ocated throughout the zoo.

♦ Touchpoints and restrooms are cleaned and sanitized regularly.

♦ The zoo will be completely cleaned and sanitized after each visitor session

♦ Purchases will be limited to credit cards only – a $5 minimum applies, except for at vending machines, which are cash only.

♦ Staff members are using masks and monitoring their health.

♦ Some exhibits may be closed due to construction or safety of the animals.

♦ The Barnyard is limited to viewing only; visitors may not enter the yard to interact with goats until further notice.

♦ The education building, child play areas, water fountains and restrooms at the back of the zoo remain closed.

♦ Keeper Talks and Creature Features have been canceled.

♦ Interactive education stations are closed.

About the zoo

The Brandywine Zoo is managed by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Division of Parks & Recreation with the support of the Delaware Zoological Society.

For more information, visit https://brandywinezoo.org/2020-opening/ or check out the Brandywine Zoo on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.