A Sussex Technical High School senior and future nurse will spend part of her summer advising the state of Delaware on school reopening efforts.

Emma Brower, of Ellendale, a health professions student who will graduate the week of June 8, is serving on the Department of Education’s health and wellness reopening working group. The panel will advise DOE and school districts on a path for a safe and effective reopening of school buildings.

Brower said she will bring a student perspective to the group to complement the professional viewpoints.

“I plan to provide logistics of my former typical school days in order to work out a plan of how a school day may look when we reopen,” she said. “That way, they have a play by play of exactly what new rules will be implemented.”

Brower is serving alongside representatives from DOE, local school districts, the Division of Public Health, the Delaware State Education Association, the medical community and the General Assembly. The working groups will make final recommendations to DOE in July.

Brower’s plans in the fall include starting the nursing program at Delaware Technical Community College, and then working toward her bachelor’s degree in nursing.