Independence Day 2020 is shaping up to be an at-home celebration. Many local fireworks displays and events have been canceled due to the pandemic.

Rehoboth Beach canceled its iconic July 3 fireworks back in April, as well as all permitted special events scheduled through that weekend. The entire season’s bandstand concerts have also been canceled.

“The health and safety of the community is our top priority and at the forefront of all decisions made during this unprecedented and rapidly evolving situation,” said Mayor Paul Kuhns. “It is difficult to accept that these cherished events cannot continue as planned this year. We look forward to the day when we can all come together once again and celebrate the events that make Rehoboth Beach such a wonderful and connected community.”

Bethany Beach canceled their Independence Day celebration, including a parade, concert and fireworks.

In western Sussex, Laurel’s prayer breakfast, pageant, contests, concert and fireworks are off.

In Millsboro, the Chamber of Commerce has canceled the fourth annual Stars and Stripes, which was set for June 27. They plan to try again next year, on June 26.

Highway One hosts July 4 fireworks in Dewey Beach annually. Neither the Town of Dewey Beach nor the Rehoboth-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce are aware of their plans. Company representatives did not return calls and emails from Sussex Living.