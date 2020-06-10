Giant Brandywine Bikes, a Giant premiere bicycle shop, has expanded to a second location — Giant Christiana Bikes, located at Center Pointe Plaza, 1267 Churchmans Road, Newark, opened with a soft opening May 20.

Sales can be made by curbside pickup or home delivery, and appointments can be made for in-store purchases.

“Giant Christiana Bikes is a community-based bicycle shop,” the shop said in a release. “Within each community, there are many different types of cyclists. With experienced and knowledgeable staff in a wide array of cycling disciplines, Giant Christiana Bikes is a resource for every cyclist’s needs. From offering the perfect ride for competitive cyclists, the new-to-the-sport rider, hobby commuter and even kids.”

“As our community is practicing safe and social distancing, riders can still get out and stay healthy — cycling can be a great physical and mental escape during these trying times — and I am pleased that Giant Christiana Bikes and Giant Brandywine Bikes are here to serve our community from amateurs to our avid cyclist,” said owner John Strojny.

Giant Brandywine Bikes is located at 1812 Marsh Road, Wilmington.

For more, visit brandywinebikes.com.