Police investigating gunfire June 9

The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two people early June 9.

Officers responded to the unit block of North New Street for a report of shots fired at 12:27 a.m. When they arrived, officers found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his cheek. He was transported to Kent General Hospital by ambulance.

While officers remained on scene, they were told that a second male victim, 22, had arrived at Kent General Hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his leg. Neither victim’s injuries are life-threatening. A home was also struck in the area.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.