Rehoboth Beach police said a Pennsylvania man refused to provide his information for over an hour before he was given a mask and released.

The Rehoboth Beach Police Department issued their first citation for failure to wear a mask on the boardwalk on Monday.

At around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, June 8, a seasonal cadet standing at the Delaware Avenue entrance to the boardwalk, near Funland, observed a 56-year-old Lancaster, Pennsylvania man approaching the boardwalk without a face covering. The cadet informed the man that he was required to wear a face covering on the boardwalk. According to police, the man told the cadet that he "would have to follow him and make him."

The officer attempted to stop the man and but he continued onto the beach. Police said the officer remained on the boardwalk briefly, addressing people who were upset and yelling at the man about his failure to wear a mask.

A full-time officer arrived and accompanied the cadet onto the beach, where they attempted to obtain the man’s identification. He advised he did not have it with him. When they asked for his name and information, police said he gave them a false name and state of residency and refused to provide any more information. After numerous warnings, he was taken into custody and detained.

Police said the man refused to provide any information for over an hour. When he finally did, he was issued a civil citation, provided a mask and released.

Gov. John Carney opened Delaware beaches and boardwalks on May 22, with face coverings required on boardwalks. Since then, Rehoboth Beach police officers have distributed face masks to over 3,000 people on the boardwalk. Signs are in place at all entrances to both the city and boardwalk.