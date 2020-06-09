Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons, both D-Delaware, joined Sens. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan, Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi, and 37 of their colleagues June 9 to urge Congress to support community health centers that provide Americans with critical health care, including testing and treatment of COVID-19.

These centers, such as Westside Family Healthcare, La Red Health Center and Henrietta Johnson Medical Center, are essential providers in Delaware and across the country.

“We write to express our support for additional emergency funding for community health centers in the next COVID-19 relief package,” wrote the senators. “Community health centers are vital to our response to the coronavirus pandemic and need appropriate funding to continue their front-line health care work. Community health centers provide affordable care to more than 29 million patients, including 385,000 veterans and 8.7 million children nationwide. These centers play a critical role in responding to the pandemic, offering coronavirus testing, primary care, dental care, behavioral health care and other services to our nation’s most vulnerable patients.”

In the letter, the senators asked Sens. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, and Patty Murray, D-Washington, chairman and ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Committee Subcommittee on Labor-HHS-Education, to support additional emergency funding for community health centers across the country. More than 2,000 centers have already had to close their doors, and many more remain concerned about how long they will be able to stay open.

The full text of the letter is available at bit.ly/3cMalcf.