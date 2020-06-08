Announced at June 8 meeting

Councilman Tanner Polce, 1st district, announced his resignation at the city council meeting June 8. He will vacate his seat as of July 1.

Polce said he decided to step back after conversations with his wife and a desire to focus more on his family. “We will be relocating outside of the city of Dover with hopes of expanding our family,” he said.

Several councilmen wished Polce good luck in his next chapter and thanked him for his service to the city. “The lessons you’ve taught me over this short period of time have been invaluable,” said Councilman Ralph Taylor.

Councilman Fred Neil said he appreciated Polce’s knowledge and “depth” coming from his experience with the state government. Polce is the policy director for Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long.

Polce was elected in 2017 at 26 years old. He is believed to be the youngest person to be elected to Dover City Council, according to the city’s website.

Mayor Robin Christiansen gave kudos to Polce and this advice: “Have a house full of children. They are your immortality and joy.”