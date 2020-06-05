As Delawareans continue to receive relief payments from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware, drew attention to the fact that some Delawareans may be receiving their $1,200 stimulus funds in the form of a prepaid debit card.

Nearly four million Americans will receive their Economic Impact Payment via prepaid debit card instead of a paper check. This free, prepaid card also provides consumer protections available to traditional bank account owners, including protection against fraud, loss and other errors. More information on the Economic Impact Payment Cards is available at eipcard.com.

Delawareans should be aware that cards will arrive in a plain envelope from Money Network Cardholder Services. The Visa name will appear on the front of the card; the back of the card has the name of the issuing bank, MetaBank, N.A. Information included with the card will explain that the card is an Economic Impact Payment Card.

Delawareans who receive their stimulus funds via debit card can do the following without incurring any fees or penalties: make purchases at any retail location Visa is accepted; withdraw cash from in-network ATMs; transfer funds to their personal bank account; and check their debit card balance online, by mobile app or by telephone.

“The coronavirus outbreak has put many Delaware families, workers and small businesses in dire straits that they never imagined, which is why these relief payments are critically important,” said Carper. “I appreciate that some families may be expecting a physical check, so the arrival of these prepaid cards could be confusing. However, these prepaid cards offer some benefits that physical checks do not, including consumer protections, and I want to make sure that all Delawareans are aware that their relief payment may be arriving in a different form. As always, my team and I want to make sure assistance is accessible to all those who need it, and we will continue working around the clock to make sure that Delawareans get the help they need quickly.”

For questions about the status of Economic Impact Payments, visit bit.ly/3eOrIL1.

For questions about cash payments for individuals and families, visit bit.ly/30bGvuX.