First State Military Academy in Clayton has named science instructor Jaime Wetherby as the 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year at the all-Marine Corps JROTC charter school.

“I was definitely shocked. It is truly a great honor to be recognized,” said Wetherby. “I’m proud to work at FSMA, where the entire staff puts so much effort into supporting the growth and learning of our cadets.”

Wetherby, in her second year at the school, taught physics along with Earth and space science this year.

With classes having to be taught remotely due to the coronavirus, FSMA Commandant Patrick Gallucci, Senior Marine Instructor Col. Robert Wallace and Director of Instruction and Student Services Stacey Clark surprised Wetherby with a drive-by salute at her house to notify her of the honor and to drop off a bouquet of flowers.

“I really appreciate the school’s leadership stopping by. It was a total surprise and very thoughtful,” said Wetherby. “It isn’t every day that your principal and other leaders come by your house.”

Staff members who nominated Wetherby said, “Mrs. Wetherby does a great job building rapport with her students” and she is always willing to help, whether it’s personal or professional, and that she works extremely hard to make science relevant and fun through the projects.

Students noted that Wetherby “is one of the nicest teachers I have ever met.” Another student said, “Mrs. Wetherby makes sure that no one is left out.”

FSMA, completing its fifth year of operation, has an enrollment of 452 students from 12 school districts in Delaware.