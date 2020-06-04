"Our plan is not to move another race out of Dover"

Despite losing a Cup Series race in 2021, NASCAR fans shouldn’t expect this to happen again at the Monster Mile.

"Our plan is not to move another race out of Dover," said Denis McGlynn, president and chief executive officer of Dover Motorsports.

There won’t be the usual two Cup Series races in Dover next year, because Dover Motorsports will host one here and the second at Nashville Superspeedway in Tennessee. Both race tracks are owned by Dover Motorsports.

The Superspeedway will host its first Cup Series race in a decade in 2021. The decision to eliminate a race in Dover in favor of Tennessee is because Nashville is "gonna be the hottest market in NASCAR,” McGlynn said.

The CEO of Dover Motorsports explained this move will freshen things up and kill three birds with one stone.

“The race fans, the race teams, the broadcast partners -- everybody is looking for a way to rejuvenate the schedule to try to drive growth with the sport,” he said.

McGlyn said Dover Motorsports currently doesn’t have an event scheduled to replace the lost Dover race.

“We"re always open to any opportunity to generate revenue here at this property,” he said. “Firefly is a perfect example of that. It's just that there's only so many opportunities to find events that you can make money with, with a facility that's so specifically designed for motor sports.”

The Superspeedway’s 1.33-mile concrete track was built in 2001. It’s on about 1,000 acres just outside of Nashville, and currently has 25,000 permanent grandstand seats and lights for night racing.

The property played host to the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, NTT INDYCAR SERIES and other racing series in its history.

Current NASCAR Cup Series competitors who've notched wins at Nashville Superspeedway include Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer and Austin Dillon.

“Thanks to the collaboration of Dover Motorsports and our broadcast partners, we are excited to bring NASCAR racing back to Nashville, a place where the passion for our sport runs deep,” said NASCAR president Steve Phelps.

“The Nashville market is a vital one for our sport, and bringing NASCAR Cup Series racing to Nashville Superspeedway will be an integral building block in helping us further deliver on our promise in creating a dynamic schedule for 2021,” he added.

Mike Tatoian, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Dover Motorsports, said splitting a race at the Superspeedway is a good thing.

“Our company is excited about the terrific opportunity to not only host a NASCAR Cup Series race weekend, but opening our Nashville facility will enable us to host other exciting forms of racing and entertainment options,” he said.

“We are also proud that our long history with NASCAR will continue at the Monster Mile in 2021, and we also look forward to hosting the ninth Firefly Music Festival next summer,” Tatoian added.