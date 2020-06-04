Lt. Col. Cullen A. Jones, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, graduated from the U.S. Army War College at Carlisle, Pennsylvania with a master's degree in strategic studies on June 5.

Commencement guest speaker was Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, commander of U.S. Cyber Command and director of National Security Agency. A 2007 grad of the Army War College, Nakasone spoke about strategic leadership challenges in an era of evolving threats.

A native of Dover, Jones graduated from the U.S. Military Academy in 1999 with a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering, and from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2010 with a Master of Science in civil and environmental engineering. His next assignment will be in Washington, D.C., serving as the executive officer to the commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The U.S. Army War College’s 10-month curriculum educates and develops senior military officers from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard, as well as senior foreign military officers and civilian officials from a variety of federal agencies, to serve in strategic level command and staff positions worldwide.

While at the Army War College, Jones completed a research project on federal consideration for inland waterways infrastructure and participated in the Commandant's Reading Program.