The blaze, reported around 12:30 p.m., occurred at 3801 Kennett Pike, said Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael G. Chionchio.

No one was hurt in the fire in the Greenville Center shopping center this afternoon, June 3.

When the Talleyville Fire Company arrived, smoke was coming from a two-story commercial building. Talleyville was assisted by nearby fire companies.

The fire was extinguished by the building’s fire sprinkler system, preventing the spread of the flames.

There were no reported injuries.

Deputy fire marshals investigated and determined that the blaze started in the ceiling of a second floor office, caused by an electrical malfunction of fixed electrical wiring, Chionchio said.