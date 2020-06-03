Dover usually hosts two Cup Series races each year, but Dover Motorsports, which also owns Nashville Superspeedway, has reached an agreement with NASCAR for the Nashville track to host a Cup Series race.

NASCAR and Dover Motorsports have agreed to host a NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway in 2021.

The Nashville track is owned by Dover Motorsports.

However, Dover International Speedway will only host one Cup Series race in 2021 instead of the usual two.

“We were energized to see how excited Nashville was to host the NASCAR Cup Series banquet last December,” said Denis McGlynn, president & CEO of Dover Motorsports. “When we built Nashville Superspeedway in 2001 our goal was to one day secure a NASCAR Cup Series race for the venue. Nashville, central Tennessee and the surrounding market area is filled with passionate race fans. We are thrilled that we were able to collaborate with NASCAR and our television partners to get this done and we can’t wait to put on a great show there in 2021."

He said Dover Motorsports personnel have been in discussions with NASCAR about the possibility of bringing the NASCAR Cup Series back to Nashville Superspeedway.

"Plans really just became solidified in recent weeks," McGlynn said. "We will have many more announcements and exciting updates to share regarding plans for the facility shortly.”

The 1.33-mile concrete track was built in 2001 by Dover Motorsports, Inc. and hosted NASCAR- and IRL-sanctioned events from 2001 to 2011. It is situated on about 1,000 acres just outside of Nashville, and has 25,000 permanent grandstand seats and lights for night racing. The property played host to the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, NTT INDYCAR SERIES and other racing series in its history.

NASCAR Cup Series competitors who have notched wins at Nashville Superspeedway include Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer and Austin Dillon.

“Thanks to the collaboration of Dover Motorsports and our broadcast partners, we are excited to bring NASCAR racing back to Nashville, a place where the passion for our sport runs deep,” said NASCAR President Steve Phelps. “The Nashville market is a vital one for our sport, and bringing NASCAR Cup Series racing to Nashville Superspeedway will be an integral building block in helping us further deliver on our promise in creating a dynamic schedule for 2021.”

In turn, Dover International Speedway will host one NASCAR Cup Series race weekend in 2021.

“Our company is excited about the terrific opportunity to not only host a NASCAR Cup Series race weekend, but opening our Nashville facility will enable us to host other exciting forms of racing and entertainment options,” said Mike Tatoian, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Dover Motorsports. “We are also proud that our long history with NASCAR will continue at the Monster Mile in 2021, and we also look forward to hosting the ninth Firefly Music Festival next summer.”