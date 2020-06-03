The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice has withdrawn its support

The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice will no longer sponsor a protest in Rehoboth Beach on Friday, June 5.

The "Enough is enough!" rally was to take place at 4 p.m. along Coastal Highway, in front of the Rehoboth Exxon.

In a statement released Tuesday, June 2, the alliance's steering committee said the decision was based on news and feedback related to the organized disruption of peaceful demonstrations.

"We do not want to give space and place to an organized group meant to disrupt and turn the focus from why people are rallying to how people are rioting," the committee wrote.

The alliance will continue to expand its efforts to educate and advocate for change in order to "fundamentally improve the delivery of justice to all Americans." All are invited to participate in a June 19 virtual town hall for a serious dialogue on police brutality and the dangers facing African Americans and others of color in America.