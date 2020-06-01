The man was driving a motorcycle that collided with a sports-utility vehicle on Bayside Drive (Route 9), Delaware State Police said.

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and sports-utility vehicle Sunday, May 31.

The crash happened at the intersection of Bayside Drive (Route 9) and Dyke Branch Road, Dover, at 3:17 p.m.

The initial investigation has determined a 1992 Harley Davidson FLF motorcycle driven by David S. Morse, 49, of Wilmington, was traveling north on Bayside Drive toward Dyke Branch Road.

A 2013 Ford Edge driven by a 47-year-old Dover woman was traveling north on Bayside Drive in front of the motorcycle, preparing to make a left turn onto Dyke Branch Road.

As the Ford Edge began to turn left, Morse attempted to pass the Ford in a no-passing zone on the left side. Morse attempted to avoid the collision but was unable, and the front right of the motorcycle collided with the left front fender of the Ford Edge.

Morse was thrown from the motorcycle. He and the motorcycle continued traveling north and came to rest in the ditch north of the collision scene.

The Ford Edge stopped near the location of the collision.

Morse was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries, police said.

The driver of the Ford Edge was treated at the scene and released.

The road was closed for about 3.5 hours.

The investigation is continuing. Police are asking anyone with information to call Cpl./3 Lane of the Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit, 302-697-4454.

Information may also be provided to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.