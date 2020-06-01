26-year-old Jarod C. Carter, of Smyrna, charged

A domestic incident in Rehoboth Beach led to a Smyrna man being arrested.

The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, when troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 19000 block of Sea Air Avenue. According to police, 26-year-old Jarod C. Carter was arguing with his 22-year-old girlfriend when he pushed and shoved her several times. He then left the residence in his blue Chevrolet Silverado. The victim was not injured.

The vehicle was seen traveling northbound on Coastal Highway and a traffic stop was initiated. Carter's two children, ages two and four, were in the vehicle. An odor of alcohol was detected. A search of the car found a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson, less than a tenth of a gram of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Carter was taken into custody without incident and charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a deadly weapon by a person who also possesses a controlled substance, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a firearm while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of alcohol, offensive touching and possession of marijuana. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $10,001 secured bond.