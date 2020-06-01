Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, joined Fox News’ America’s Newsroom on May 29 to discuss the death of George Floyd.

“I think in the wake of the tragic murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the Judiciary Committee ought to be convening an oversight hearing where we look into the whole string of tragic killings, of incidents that are deeply wounding to our country, of police violence and then of response by communities,” said Coons. “There needs to be a prompt and thorough investigation and by all accounts the U.S. Attorney and the county attorney are conducting that investigation. My hope is that that will reach a conclusion promptly, so that the community has some confidence that this won't be an endless investigation without a resolution […] I think this needs to be addressed forcefully and swiftly.”

The full audio and video of Coons’ interview is available at bit.ly/2zCqEuT.