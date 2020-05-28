Stay eight feet away at restaurants, slots machines

Dover Downs Hotel & Casino will reopen with limited capacity and guidelines from the

state Monday, June 1. The hours are 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

The only available entrance to the casino is in the casino valet entrance in The Colonnade. All other entrances will be unavailable at this time.

Dover Downs can only allow in 30% of their fire code capacity. Six-foot guidelines will help people social distance in queues and general standing areas, and eight-foot guidelines will separate people in restaurant seating and VLT spacing.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming our guests back to the property,” said Nick Polcino, vice president and general manager of Dover Downs. “We are committed to continue working closely with the state to ensure the health and safety of both our employees and our guests remain a top priority as we move forward in this new phase. We have missed our team and seeing our loyal guests each day and are excited to see them return next week.”

Dover Downs will be following all guidelines by the state, including:

Guests and team members must complete medical screenings and temperature checks before entering. Social distancing requirements are eight feet at slot machines and in restaurants. Social distancing requirements are six feet while standing and circulating throughout the property. Guests and team members must wear facial coverings at all times. People should bring their own facial covering. Staff will provide frequent cleaning and disinfecting of all areas. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the casino. Employees have been instructed to constantly wash their hands, maintain appropriate distancing, wear facial coverings and stay home if they have a fever or feel sick.

The following will remain temporarily unavailable:

Table Games Race & Sportsbook Bars and Entertainment Venues Hotel Fitness and Spa Valet Retail VIP Lounge Buffet

Some dining and beverage options will be open during this phase.

Garden Café will serve lunch and dinner, daily 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Limited menu in place, adhering to all Phase 1 guidelines All food is take-out style, but may be consumed in Garden Café seating following 8-foot rules Sweet Perks Too will be open during all hours of operation (10 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily) Beverage service on the casino floor will be open during all hours of operation

For more, visit doverdowns.com/reopening.