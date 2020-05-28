The fire occurred shortly after 2 a.m. in the 100 block of Clinton Street and engulfed the two-story dwelling.

A 19-year-old man was killed and a 69-year-old woman was injured in a house fire in Delaware City May 27, the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office said.

Firefighters rescued the critically injured 19-year-old. He was transported to Christiana Hospital. The 69-year-old sustained smoke inhalation and is being treated at Christiana.

The man died May 27 in the afternoon. The woman remains hospitalized in stable condition.

State fire investigators are searching for the origin and cause. New Castle County police, Delaware City police, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives special agents are assisting in the investigation.

Damage was estimated at $200,000. The American Red Cross is providing emergency assistance to three adults who have been displaced.