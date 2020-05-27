Reopening starts June 1

Kent County Levy Court’s buildings will gradually reopen to the public starting June 1. County officials are working to make sure the buildings are ready for reopening.

“The team, headed up by our county administrator, is working nonstop in preparation for reopening our buildings”, said Levy Court President P. Brooks Banta.

Kent County Administrator Michael Petit de Mange agreed. “As we emerge from the state of emergency and reopen county facilities, our primary focus will be on the health, safety and wellness of our employees and our visitors,” he said. “We’ll be instituting several measures and physical changes in buildings to manage the number and flow of people and to promote social distancing and hand sanitation.”

Visitors are encouraged to schedule an appointment before visiting. Entrances and exits have been separated. Doors throughout the complex are equipped with hand sanitizer stations, and chimes have been placed at doorway entrances in key locations to help employees know when someone is entering or exiting.

Floor decals will help maintain social distancing at customer counters. Clear, directional signage will assist visitors moving within the buildings. A new customer service station has been added on the first floor, and plexiglas shields are now at customer counters. Also, there are designated “Employee Only” areas that are cordoned off to separate public from non-public spaces.

From deep cleaning work stations, restrooms, entrances and customer counters, to stripping and waxing floors, custodial staff have been preparing for an eventual reopening since the closure of county buildings in late March. As everything reopens, that deep cleaning will continue, including the nightly cleaning and sanitation to the grounds.

Face coverings will be required for the public and employees. Upon arrival to work, each employee’s temperature will be taken with no-touch thermometers. Employees whose temperature registers above 99.5 degrees will be sent home. Beyond thermometers, the county bought masks, gloves and hand sanitizer for personnel use.

Employees with compromised health and weakened immune systems are allowed to work remotely from home, and others may work alternating days upon the department’s discretion. The popular vehicle drop box will remain available for department drop-offs.

Petit de Mange said the county has continued to meet all of its core business functions and obligations during the closures. “Initially, several offices will provide services on an appointment basis, and group meetings will be held to ten or fewer people at a time with physical distancing to be observed at all times,” he said.

Hours of operation will remain from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Security guards will manage the public entrance while visitors wait to be escorted to their business or meeting location.

“We have attempted to satisfy all of our constituents’ concerns and have a dedicated staff on hand every day to be available by phone to address any other concerns that the public may have,” Banta said.

Departments

Tax

Application deadlines are extended. School Property Tax Credit is due June 1, and the Senior and Disability Tax Exemption is due June 15.

Finance

Residents paying their tax and sewer bills are encouraged to continue to use the drop box at the south end of the visitors parking lot of the Kent County Complex.

Parks

Full-time staff will return to work with staggered shifts. Kesselring Park will be open to limited uses. No groups greater than ten people. All other parks will remain open to limited public use of trails, fields, passive recreation and parking areas. Playgrounds, pavilions and restrooms will remain closed. Face coverings are required for staff and visitors and are requested on trails.

Library

Staff will return to work while the library remains closed to the public. The bookdrop is now available for the return of library materials. People can pick up materials by appointment.

Group meetings and activities will not be provided to the public during the early stages of the reopening.