Pizza delivery driver shot

A pizza delivery driver was shot in the arm after an attempted robbery May 24. The Dover Police Department is investigating.

The 23-year-old male driver was delivering a pizza at Woodmill Apartments at 10 p.m. As he was leaving, two black males approached him and demanded money. He told them he did not have money. The suspects then demanded his car keys and he refused.

One of the suspects fired a shot, striking the driver in the arm before both ran. The victim drove himself to Kent General Hospital where he was treated and released.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.

Bullets hit house, cars

The Dover Police Department is investigating gunfire that damaged a home and two vehicles May 25.

Officers responded to a shots fired complaint at 10:42 p.m. in the 400 block of Barrister Place. When they arrived, they found that two unoccupied vehicles and an occupied residence were struck by gunfire. No one was injured.

Burglary suspect arrested

The Delaware State Police arrested Michael A. Bordley, 48, of Dover for burglary and theft May 23.

Troopers responded to a home burglary on Sapp Drive in Dover at 2:30 a.m. A 42-year-old male resident told them he just returned home when he discovered property missing. Police identified Bordley as a suspect. The stolen property was found at Bordley’s home and returned to the victim.

Bordley was taken into custody without incident and taken to Troop 3 where he was charged with burglary second degree and theft. He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on his own recognizance.

WANTED: Felton man in domestic assault

The Delaware State Police are asking the public to help find Deangelo Evans, 33, of Felton who is wanted for domestic assault and other related charges.

Troopers responded to a physical domestic complaint at a home on Plantation Drive, Plymouth Place in Felton May 23 at 12:43 a.m.

When they arrived, troopers met with a 28-year-old female victim who told them that Evans physically assaulted her and then ran away. She refused medical treatment on scene.

Troopers have been unable to find Evans who has active warrants out of Troop 3 for strangulation (felony), theft greater than $1,500 (felony), assault third degree, theft, malicious interference with emergency communications, criminal mischief and failure to obey emergency order.

Child injured in home invasion

The Dover Police Department is investigating a home invasion in the 200 block of North Queen Street May 21 around 11:45 p.m.

A male and female suspect knocked on a home’s door and asked for a person by name. A female occupant, 53, told them that person was not home. About one minute later, both suspects were knocking again. This time, a different female occupant answered the door, and the suspects forced entry into the home, each with a handgun.

The suspects stole a Fire tablet. They picked up a 4-year-old child and dropped him, causing a minor injury to the child before fleeing. The suspects possibly fled in a newer model black passenger car with tinted windows, police said.

Police described one suspect as a black male in his late 20s or early 30s, wearing a black jumpsuit with a black handgun. The second was a black female with a thin build, wearing a black jumpsuit with a hood pulled tightly over her head and face and a black mask covering her nose and mouth.

Vehicle hit by gunfire

The Dover Police Department is investigating gunfire that damaged a vehicle May 21.

Officers responded to the rear alley of the 400 block of Sussex Avenue for a report of shots fired at 11:53 p.m. They found several shell casings on the ground and a vehicle that was struck by multiple rounds. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time.

