Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, in partnership with the Delaware Department of Public Health, will hold a community testing event from 2 to 6 p.m. May 26 at Frederick Douglass Elementary School, 1 Swain Road, Seaford.

Nanticoke and DPH have been conducting community testing for COVID-19 for several weeks and, to date, nearly 2,000 people have been tested through the drive-thru clinics.

Additional testing dates may be added based on demand.

Testing will be PCR oropharyngeal swabs for every patient participating in the drive-thru clinic. Test results will be provided approximately four to five days following testing. People with positive results will be called. Those with negative results will be notified by mail. The state is no longer providing antibody testing.

No provider order and no appointment is required for this testing.