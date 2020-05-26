A quicktest - most of the time is spent waiting in line.

State open coronoavirus testing:

Saliva-based testing Thursday, May 28 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Lake Forest South / WT Chipman Campus, 101 W Center Street, Harrington.

People are strongly encouraged to register at delaware.curativeinc.com to reserve your place and reduce wait time for this viral test. Limited on-site registration will be available. Individuals are asked not to eat, drink, or brush your teeth for 20 minutes prior to the test.

As additional testing is scheduled, more information will be at: https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing/.



