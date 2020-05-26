The American Civil Liberties Union of Delaware announced May 18 that Mike Brickner, former Ohio State director at All Voting is Local, joined the affiliate as its new executive director.

Brickner’s work at AVL, a new campaign to secure and expand the right to vote, focused on fighting discriminatory voter purges, ensuring jailed voters could cast a ballot and exposing how unfair provisional ballot systems disenfranchised black, low-income and young voters in Ohio.

“I am thrilled to join the ACLU of Delaware at this crucial moment for civil liberties,” said Brickner. “Residents across the First State are grappling with the impact of COVID-19, and the ACLU will continue to lead the fight for justice and equality for all. Whether it is reforming our broken justice system, defending the right to vote or ensuring all Delawareans are free from discrimination, the ACLU will be there.”

Before AVL, Brickner was the senior policy director at the ACLU of Ohio for 14 years. During his tenure at ACLU Ohio, he worked on a variety of critical civil liberties movements, including campaigns to reform Ohio’s criminal justice system, protecting safe and equitable access to reproductive healthcare and ensuring LGBTQ people are free from discrimination.

These campaigns resulted in systemic reforms to combat contemporary debtors’ prisons; end burdensome pay-to-stay jail fees; fight the use of prisons for profit; stop solitary confinement of people with severe mental illnesses, work with community groups and law enforcement in Cincinnati and Cleveland to build community trust and support positive police practices; and increase support for legislation that would prohibit discrimination against people on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

For more about Brickner's background and his vision for ACLU Delaware, the organization will host a virtual meet & greet event at 7 p.m. June 1 on Facebook Live at bit.ly/3eov07z; or email Brickner at mbrickner@aclu-de.org.