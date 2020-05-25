Nothing taken or damaged in Ellendale crime

Delaware State Police are investigating a home invasion in Ellendale.

The incident occurred around 12:25 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, at a residence located on Lorraine Lane in New Market Village. An unknown number of suspects made entry into the home and assaulted a 30-year-old female resident, striking her by unknown means. After the assault, the suspects left and the victim was able to hide in a secured room and call for help. The suspects did not appear to take anything from the residence or cause any damage. The victim declined medical treatment.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective K. Wideman of Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit by calling 302-752-3832. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.