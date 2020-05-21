15-year-old Theodore Chapman, of Millsboro, charged

Delaware State Police have charged a 15-year-old in connection with a March robbery of a Domino's Pizza delivery driver. A second suspect remains at large.

The incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. on March 14, when troopers responded to the 35000 block of Bay Breeze Lane, in the Rehoboth Shores mobile home park in Long Neck, for a report of a robbery. A female 56-yeay-old Domino's Pizza driver advised that she was making a delivery when she was approached from behind and grabbed by two suspects. The suspects took her cell phone, an undisclosed amount of cash and her vehicle, which was later recovered in the pool parking lot area of Rehoboth Shores. The victim was not injured.

Theodore Chapman was developed as a suspect. He turned himself in May 19 and was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy and third-degree assault. He was released on his own recognizance, pending arraignment in Family Court.

Anyone with information regarding the second suspect is asked to contact Troop 4 Detective Doughty at 302-752-3794. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.