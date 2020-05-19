The plan applies to Sussex Central and Indian River High Schools and Howard T. Ennis School.

Indian River School District graduation ceremonies will be combination of virtual and drive-up events this year.

The Indian River Board of Education approved the plan May 18, for Sussex Central and Indian River High Schools and Howard T. Ennis School. Online ceremonies will feature photo tributes to each graduate and speeches from the class president, valedictorian and salutatorian.

The schools will also host drive-up events in which graduating seniors will visit their schools individually to receive their diploma and have their photo taken in their cap and gown. There will be a limit on the number of family members permitted to accompany each student to the drive-up event.

Drive-up graduation dates:

Indian River High School – Wednesday, June 17

Sussex Central High School – Thursday, June 18

Howard T. Ennis School – Friday, June 19

More details will be communicated to students and families in the coming weeks.