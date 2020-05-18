The University of Delaware New Castle County Extension is hosting free financial and nutritional webinars.

“Understanding Housing Issues Amid COVID-19,” set for 3 to 4 p.m. May 19, will feature a panel discussion with mortgage and housing industry leaders. Topics will include what people should do if they can’t pay the mortgage, what has changed in the mortgage and housing industry since COVID-19 and how to prepare for homeownership. The webinar is presented by Stacy Harrison, Mary-Ann Cronin and Marva Hammond of the Delaware Financial Literacy Institute. To register, visit bit.ly/2WHuOtV.

“Weathering the Storm: A Farm Stress Workshop” is set for 1 to 2 p.m. May 21. Numerous factors cause stress for farmers and their families including financial problems, price and marketing uncertainties, farm transfer issues and production challenges. In addition, agriculture ranks among the most hazardous industries. Farmers are at a high risk for fatal and nonfatal injuries. It is important that to all learn how to manage stress levels and to reduce the effects of unwanted stress. Too much stress can make people more accident prone, and it can affect health. Learn how to identify common stressors, recognize the symptoms of stress and manage stress. Presented by Maria Pippidis, UD extension educator, Accredited Financial Counselor and Financial Fitness Coach, and Jesse Ketterman, University of Maryland extension educator. To register, visit pcsreg.com/weathering-the-storm.

“Food$mart Families Weekly Zoom Series,” set for 11 a.m. Thursdays, May 21 through June 25, teaches families easy ways to eat healthier, save money with groceries, use their food resources wisely and cook food safely. The course is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. To register, fill out the pre- and post-questionnaire at bit.ly/36eYXnM. Information is not shared with outside sources and is only used to report back to USDA. Those registered will be sent a Zoom link the day prior.