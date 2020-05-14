A drive-thru will be May 21

Dover High School will host a “Senior Drive-Thru” Thursday, May 21. Seniors can drive through the school parking lot to return things like textbooks, calculators, computers and uniforms. They will also pick up their caps, gowns and any other graduation materials.

The drive-thru will begin at 1 p.m. and finish at about 6 pm. The schedule is based on last name:

1 p.m. (A-D) 2 p.m. (E-K) 3 p.m. (L-R) 4 p.m. (S-Z)

Everyone will adhere to social distancing guidelines, and students must wear face coverings. Carpooling is not allowed.

The students are encouraged to decorate their vehicles to show their Senator spirit. They can wear college gear to celebrate “Decision Day,” traditionally when students announce their next steps after high school.

The seniors may also bring a lock decorated with their initials to leave behind on the school’s fence. A section of the fence will be dedicated to the class of 2020 or “the class of lockdown.” There will be a banner recognizing the students.

“That’s probably going to be one of the best photo opportunities for the seniors that we’re going to create,” said Dover High School Principal Courtney Voshell.

Anyone with questions can call the main office at 302-241-2400.