In a bipartisan letter to House Leadership, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Delaware, on May 9 called for an express minimum allocation for all states, regardless of size or population, to ensure that states like Delaware are on equal footing as the country looks to rebound economically from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As Congress prepares for a Phase 4 package to help address the deepening economic crisis in the United States, we respectfully request that you prioritize all states, regardless of population size, in state and local aid provisions,” wrote Blunt Rochester. “Specifically, we have deep concerns that small states, like the ones we represent, will be inadvertently left behind in qualifying for critically needed federal aid during this pandemic.”

Blunt Rochester emphasized that state and local governments have been on the front lines of this crisis and could be facing unprecedented revenue losses without aid from the federal government.

The full letter is available at bit.ly/3co88o2.