No appointment or doctor's note required

Beebe Healthcare, in partnership with the Division of Public Health and other healthcare agencies, will host two additional free COVID-19 testing events in Georgetown this week.

Car-based testing will occur Wednesday, May 6, from noon to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of JD Shucker's, near Beebe’s Georgetown Health Campus on Biden Avenue.

Another walk-up event will be held in Georgetown on Saturday, May 9, from noon to 4 p.m. The entrance to the testing site is at the intersection of North Race Street and Depot Street, near the La Esperanza community center.

People coming for these rounds of free testing do not need an appointment or a doctor’s order.

Two types of test will be available. The rapid antibody tests, which were made available by the Division of Public Health, tells if someone has been exposed to the COVID-19 virus and has developed antibodies. Additionally, there will be a PCR test through nasal or oral swabs, which determines if someone is actively infected.

Swab test results will be communicated in four to six days after processing in a lab. Instructions and education for what to do after testing will be given to all participants.

Beebe’s testing site in Georgetown was the first to launch under the governor’s and DPH’s plan to aggressively expand COVID-19 testing in Sussex County. Car-based testing events were held Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday of last week. A walk-up event was held Sunday.

Beebe is collaborating with the state Division of Public Health, La Red Health Center, Westside Family Healthcare, Nemours Pediatrics, the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Georgetown and the Georgetown Police Department. JD Shucker’s graciously allowed the use of a large portion of their parking lot for this important public health event.

Those who needed face-to-face care can be seen at Beebe’s COVID Positive Care Center, located at the Georgetown Walk-In.