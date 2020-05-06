A recap from MIddletown Town Council's first meeting using Zoom.

Middletown Town Council met May 4 for the first time using Zoom. After cancelling its April meeting, the council had a few items to catch up on.

Plans for a school building, a new Moose Lodge and an increase in thefts from cars were on the agenda.

Brick Mill Early Childhood Center

Council approved the preliminary land development plan for the 40,000-square-foot building at 360 Brick Mill Road. The one-story school will be on the same campus as Brick Mill Elementary with administrative offices, classrooms, kitchen, cafeteria and auditorium.

Ted Williams, the engineer representing Appoquinimink School District, focused mostly on expanded parking on the campus. He said he will return next month with more updated plans for the school.

At-home business approval

Sumitra Karki was approved for an eyebrow threading business called Subi Eyebrows Threading out of her home at 128 Merrimac Avenue.

She was given permission to operate for six months in October. Mayor Ken Branner was concerned with customers taking residential parking spots, so the council approved a temporary permit to see if they get complaints.

Car thefts continue

From March 1 to April 6, Middletown police received reports of five stolen vehicles and 32 thefts from cars, Chief Robert Kracyla said. Now, police are investigating 21 more thefts from vehicles and two more vehicle thefts in April, according to a report given to the town council. In all cases, the vehicles were left unsecured and the keys or key fob were left inside the car.

Anyone who has information about the thefts can contact the Middletown Police Department at 302-573-2800.

A new Moose Lodge

Council approved a preliminary plan for a 12,050-square-foot Moose Lodge at 605 Tower Lane in Middletown Auto Park.

Dennis Hulme, the architect representing New Castle County Moose Lodge, said the lodge that closed in 2015 near New Castle will occupy the new building.

More bus stops

DART First State requested additional bus stops in Middletown as part of a new route, but it had to be tabled due to disagreements of where the route should be.

John Calnan from DART said buses would come and go from the Odessa Park & Ride to the Amazon Fulfillment Center at 560 Merrimac Ave., which would direct the buses down Cochran Street off Catherine Street. Branner and Vice Mayor James Reynolds were concerned about more traffic through that area due to future construction.

The new Southern New Castle County Library to be at the corner of South Catherine and Main streets and the Silver Lake Elementary expansion at 200 E. Cochran St. are expected to begin within the next couple years.

Branner suggested having the buses go down Green Street instead, which is parallel to Cochran. Calnan said they will have to have test drives to see if the buses have the capability to turn down that road.