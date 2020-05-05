54-year-old Bretley W. Knox arrested

Delaware State Police arrested a Seaford man after a domestic incident.

Around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, troopers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Woodland Ferry Road for a report of a physical domestic argument. Witnesses told police that 54-year-old Bretley W. Knox was seen driving a pickup truck all over the road and almost striking a ditch before pulling into a driveway. A female passenger began screaming for help, and Knox allegedly pulled her out of the truck and began striking her. The 39-year-old victim was able to get away and go to a nearby residence.

Knox drove away. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Troopers located Knox a short time later at his residence in the 28000 block of Roxbury Court and an odor of alcohol was detected. Knox initially refused to exit the residence but was subsequently taken into custody without further incident.

Knox was charged with felony seventh-offense DUI, resisting arrest, offensive touching and disorderly conduct. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $26,200 cash-only bond.