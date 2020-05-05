17-year-old Jerome Harris and 16-year-old Shyanne McIntire, both of Seaford, arrested

Delaware State Police arrested two Seaford teenagers after a suspected drug deal went bad.

The incident occurred around 9:25 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, 2020, when troopers were dispatched to parking lot of Surf Bagel, located at 17383 Coastal Highway in Lewes, for a report of a an assault. According to police, a 16-year-old female and three other individuals, ages 24, 18 and 17, arrived there in a vehicle to buy marijuana from 17-year-old Jerome Harris and 16-year-old Shyanne McIntire.

With McIntire in the driver's seat and Harris in the passenger's seat, the 16-year-old girl approached Harris's window. A brief struggle ensued in which Harris allegedly punched the girl and grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash. McIntire then allegedly put the vehicle in reverse, dragging the girl a short distance and damaging her watch. The victim sustained minor injuries that did not require medical attention.

McIntire and Harris were seen a short time later traveling on Lewes-Georgetown Highway and a traffic stop was initiated. Police said they spotted marijuana in the vehicle and, upon searching, found 3.76 grams of marijuana and, under Harris's seat, brass knuckles with an attached knife. Harris was also found in possession of a counterfeit $100 bill. Both McIntire and Harris were taken into custody without incident.

McIntire was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, second-degree conspiracy, reckless endangering, third-degree assault, theft under $1,500, criminal mischief and failure to obey an emergency order. She was later released on her own recognizance.

Harris, of whom no photo was available, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, second-degree conspiracy, reckless endangering, third-degree assault, theft under $1,500, criminal mischief, failure to obey an emergency order, first-degree forgery money stamps securities and carrying a concealed dangerous instrument. He was also released on his own recognizance.

The 16-year-old girl was charged with misdemeanor offenses, including offensive touching and failure to obey an emergency order, and released. The three individuals in the car with her were also charged with failure to obey an emergency order and released.