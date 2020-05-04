“It was totally inefficient and ineffective,” Cuomo said. “We just drove up prices by our own competition. It made no sense.”

Seven Northeast states, including Delaware, are creating a regional supply chain for personal protective equipment and medical supplies in an effort to save money and effectively distribute gear needed to reopen economies in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s just so incredibly important for us in terms of getting the right pricing,” Gov. John Carney said Sunday at New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daily media briefing. “If we’re going head to head with New York, we’re not going to get it.”

The coalition includes New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Delaware. In addition to combining their buying power, the states will develop policies for protective gear across their health care systems.

It’s all being done in preparation for a second wave of COVID-19, should one come.

The states, which have spent billions on medical equipment during the past few months, previously competed with one another for PPE, tests, ventilators and other critical supplies.

“It was totally inefficient and ineffective,” Cuomo said. “We just drove up prices by our own competition. It made no sense.”

Now, the states will increase their market power by buying supplies as a consortium, Cuomo said. The consortium will make the states more competitive in international markets, helping them get equipment faster and at better prices, he added.

The coalition will also allow the states to compare notes to avoid irresponsible vendors and identify suppliers in the region that can scale up to meet equipment needs in the coming months, Cuomo said.

In late March, Delaware requested 10 million masks and 100 million gloves from federal emergency officials, bracing for a months-long fight against the coronavirus. Days later, the federal government asked the state to pare back its request and submit what it needed for a two-week surge.

Delaware received only a small fraction and has since tried to fill that gap through the private market and donations. Earlier this week, Carney said the Delaware Emergency Management Agency has a supply of masks, face shields, gowns and gloves that are being routed to hospitals, health care workers and first responders.

All the states banded together last month to form a regional council to coordinate a gradual easing of restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease.

Carney said the group has been valuable as Delaware makes reopening plans. With cases still rising throughout the state, Delaware is behind most of the Northeast states.

“It’s going to be way harder, decisions we have to make to reopen our economies, than it was shutting things down,” Carney said.



