Elizabeth D. Albano succeeds Mark E. Huntley

The board of directors of Artisans’ Bank elected Elizabeth D. Albano as president and CEO starting May 1. Albano was previously executive vice president and chief financial officer of Artisans’ Bank.

Mark E. Huntley, past president and CEO, retired April 30. Huntley completes almost 42 years of service in regional and community banking and over six years with Artisans’ Bank.

“Beth is a strong leader with a deep understanding of all aspects of community banking. I am confident that she will lead Artisans’ Bank and its employees to a bright future,” he said.

Albano has been with Artisans’ Bank for 29 years. Her career progressed from a management trainee within the audit department to the finance division where she was controller and chief financial officer. In her different roles, she made key contributions in strategic planning, core data and accounting systems integration, administrative cost control and staff development.

In 2017, she was promoted to executive vice president of the bank. She has worked closely with Huntley and the senior management team to develop policy and ensure effective internal processes. As CFO, she was responsible for the management of the bank’s finance division, strategic plan and budget, key regulatory affairs, external financial statement and control audits and tax accounting relationships.

Albano said she is honored to step into this new position. “I am humbled by the confidence and trust the board has placed in me and look forward to continuing the critical community bank mission of Artisans’ for years to come,” she said. “I thank Mark for his leadership, mentorship and partnership over the past six years. I am confident as the bank moves forward that we will continue to serve our customers and communities with excellence thanks to the great team of Artisans’ associates.”

Board Member Jed Hadfield said he is excited for the future of Artisans’ Bank. “I offer my most sincere gratitude to Mark Huntley for his leadership over the last several years, some of the toughest in the institution’s history, in bringing the bank back to good health following the effects of the Great Recession. During those challenging years Mark, Beth and the whole management team at Artisans’ performed tremendous work. Beth has demonstrated her depth of understanding of the Bank while immersed in the details of her role as EVP and CFO and has distinguished herself.”

Albano is chairman of the Delaware Bankers Association’s Board of Directors, which she joined in May 2015. She serves on the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh’s Member Advisory Board and the President’s Advisory Council of Mount Saint Mary’s University. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business and finance from Mount Saint Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland. She enjoys serving local community organizations like the Ronald McDonald House, the Food Bank of Delaware and Ursuline Academy. She is a lifelong resident of Wilmington where she lives with her husband, Joe, and their two daughters.