The Salvation Army Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware Division announced April 30 it received a $10,000 grant from the ACME Foundation in support of COVID-19 relief activities.

The urgently needed funds from the Pennsylvania-based supermarket chain will be used to ensure critical food distribution to individuals and families profoundly affected by COVID-19 throughout Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware.

With 26.5 million people joining the unemployment ranks nationwide due to the pandemic, The Salvation Army has experienced significant increases in requests for food. Every week, more people are coming for food, many who’ve never needed help from The Salvation Army before. Since the health crisis began, The Salvation Army has distributed more than 1.6 million meals throughout Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware using a “Corps at the Door” approach at feeding sites. Workers on the frontlines wear masks, gloves and practice social distancing while distributing food boxes to individuals and families outside of Salvation Army facilities in all three Delaware Counties.

“At a time when we are seeing tremendous increases in unemployment and the need for food across the state, this partnership ensures that The Salvation Army can continue to be a beacon of hope and healing as we have for more than 150 years,” said Capt. Timothy Sheehan, Delaware coordinator, The Salvation Delaware. “There is no quarantine from hunger. We thank the ACME Foundation for their generous gift that will assist us to get food into the hands of people who need it most during these desperate times.”

“Now more than ever it is important to ACME to help our neighbors, which is why we launched Nourishing Neighbors to help fund emergency food distribution programs throughout the communities we serve during this critical time. We are grateful to partner with organizations such as The Salvation Army who have a long-standing commitment to fighting food insecurity right here in the Delaware Valley,” said Dana Ward, ACME Foundation communications and public affairs manager.

For years, especially during the Christmas season, ACME has supported The Salvation Army locally, whether organizing The Salvation Army’s iconic red kettles and bell ringers at ACME stores or participating in the Angel Tree program. ACME’s consistent extension of a helping hand to The Salvation Army has positively benefited the community.

The Salvation Army is actively seeking partnerships with other foundations, corporations, and community partners to help meet the growing demand for food.

To donate from a distance, visit salvationarmydelaware.org. All donations for the Virtual Food Pantry will be directed to the ZIP code in which the donation originates. $30 will provide a day’s food for a family of four.

Donate any amount by credit card for the Virtual Food Pantry. To donate by check, mail contribution to The Salvation Army- Delaware, 400 N. Orange Street Wilmington, DE 19801. Refer all corporate gift offers to Carl Colantuono at carl.colantuono@use.salvationarmy.org.