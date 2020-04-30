All Saints Catholic School, in Elsmere, will not reopen in the fall due to financial difficulties brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the economy, it was announced April 30.

Regional foundations redirecting financial support to urgent community needs, and a decline in assets of donors and supporting institutions, has made the school unable to create a viable financial plan to remain open.

“Although we have made significant progress in strengthening the financial position of the school over the last few years, we have grown to rely to a large extent on the charitable support of individuals, foundations, our parishes and the diocese,” said Mary Elizabeth Muir, the school’s principal, in an email sent to parents. “However, the confluence of factors presented by the COVID-19 crisis has jeopardized these sources of support.”

“It is always sad when a Catholic school has to close its doors,” said the Rev. W. Francis Malooly, bishop of the Diocese of Wilmington. “Our hearts go out to the students, parents, teachers and staff of All Saints. The school community, especially the boards, administration, pastors of the supporting parishes and donors have worked diligently to create a wonderful school. They should be proud of all they have accomplished despite the disappointment brought about by circumstances beyond our control.”

“Area Catholic schools will welcome All Saints students for the 2020-2021 academic year, while working with families to make the continuation of a quality Catholic education affordable,” said Lou De Angelo, superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Wilmington. “We will also strive to place All Saints’ faculty in our schools.”

The regional Catholic elementary school currently has an enrollment of 210 and is governed by a board of specified jurisdiction made up of community leaders, and a board of trustees consisting of pastors of supporting parishes and diocesan leadership. The school began in 2011, adjacent to Corpus Christi Church in Elsmere, as a result of the merger of Corpus Christi, Saint Catherine of Siena, Saint Matthew and Our Lady of Fatima schools.