Kent County's deadline is now June 15.

Kent County Levy Court commissioners extended the Elderly/Disability Tax Exemption deadline to June 15 at their business meeting April 28.

Kent County residents may continue to submit applications for the Elderly/Disability Tax Exemption through the mail or drop them off in the designated vehicle parked in front of the county’s administrative complex.

The date was extended as far as possible to still allow time to prepare for the new fiscal year. This decision does not change the deadline for the School Property Tax Exemption, which is April 30.

Normally, tax forms are a part of the application, but realizing that some residents may prefer not mail them, arrangements can be made with the tax office. For guidance please call 302-744-2401. An application with a complete list of qualification requirements can be found at: co.kent.de.us/media/967322/2020-EXEMP-APP.pdf.