Downtown Dover holds a fundraiser

Downtown Dover Partnership, a nonprofit that advocates for the small businesses downtown, is hoping to give their merchants and the community a reason to smile Saturday, May 2.

To help the business owners cover losses related to the pandemic, DDP is hosting a fundraiser on Facebook Live. Tina Bradbury, operations manager, and Brynn Voshell, administrative assistant, will be raffling off thousands of dollars’ worth of prizes, ranging from a gift card to a chance to be the grand marshal of a future parade.

A numbered ping pong ball costing $50 will be entered for every prize. Almost 200 have been sold as of April 28. All the money goes toward grants for the businesses.

“Right now these small businesses need their support more than ever,” Bradbury said. “It is going back to truly helping these people open their doors.”

Known for showing up to community events in funny outfits and bringing a positive spirit, Bradbury and Voshell are promising a fun night. “We’re going to make people laugh and we’ll be [the] entertainment for the night,” Bradbury said.

They are looking for sponsors to help buy gift cards for the raffle and support the fund for small businesses. Anyone with donations or questions can email brynn@downtowndoverpartnership.com or tina@downtowndoverpartnership.com.

Buy ‘Dover Strong’

Can’t wait until Saturday? The community can donate by buying “Dover Strong” T-shirts and greeting cards available April 28.

In the beginning of April, Bradbury wanted to bring some good news to the DDP Facebook page, so she asked the community to supply positive words about Dover. With all those words, they created a word cloud design with “Dover Strong” in the middle.

That design is on greeting cards, which people can send as thank-you cards to any heroes in the community, and T-shirts in small, medium, large, XL and 2XL ($2 extra).

Packs of 10 cards are $10, and T-shirts are $20. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/DowntownDover.