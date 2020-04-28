Whether graduation will be in-person or virtual has not yet been determined.

At its regular meeting on Monday, April 27, the Indian River Board of Education approved a series of changes to the 2019-2020 school district calendar.

The last day of school for seniors will now be Friday, June 12. The last day of school for students in grades pre-K through 11 will be Friday, June 19. Remote learning activities necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic will continue through these dates.

The last day for teachers will be Wednesday, June 24.

In addition, the board approved new dates for school graduation ceremonies.

Indian River High School graduation – Wednesday, June 17

Sussex Central High School graduation – Thursday, June 18

Howard T. Ennis School graduation – Friday, June 19

It has not yet been determined if these ceremonies will be conducted virtually or in person. Plans will be communicated to parents in the coming weeks.

All dates are subject to change depending on any future directives from the State of Delaware related to the COVID-19 pandemic.